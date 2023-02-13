On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, Kent Police were involved in a pursuit of a subject with a felony warrant.
Officers backed off while King County Sheriff’s Office’s Guardian 1 helicopter took over calling the pursuit (see video below).
Kent Police said that the 31-year-old male suspect fled his vehicle and tried to carjack an SUV.
The suspect ran over spike strips that were deployed on the road, crashed a short time later before being arrested.
“If you are the owner of the white SUV call 911,” Kent Police said.
No innocent motorists were injured.
KENT PD arrests Robbery 1 suspect after pursuit. 31-year-old male suspect fled his vehicle & tried to carjack the SUV below. KPD arrested him a short distance away.
If you are the owner of the white SUV call 911.
Thank you @KCSOAirsupport for the assist.https://t.co/REZZDDby3E pic.twitter.com/7S8qlq2Cav
— Kent Police (@kentpd) February 14, 2023
Recent Comments