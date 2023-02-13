The National Weather Service is warning of a cold front moving in Monday night, Feb. 13, 2023, which could result in some snow for the Kent area.

In addition, there may even be some “Thundersnow” as well.

“A rather active weather period through tonight with a mix of heavy mountain snow, breezy winds, high surf, isolated thunderstorms, not to mention dropping snow levels this evening into tonight,” the weather service said. “One of the primary focuses through tonight will be falling snow levels associated with convective showers across the area. In particular, hi-res guidance continues to stress the potential for convergence zones across the Puget Sound, likely leading to locally lower snow levels to near the surface beginning this evening.”

Local meteorologist Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) agrees.

Here’s the detailed forecast: