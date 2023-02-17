Kent Police have information that Kia and Hyundai owners have been waiting for – they have announced the dates/times ready for their free steering wheel lock distribution.

Police request the following before you pick up your lock:

There are no stipulations on the Kia locks. Any year, make and model qualify. For the Hyundais, the vehicle must be a 2021 or older with a key ignition start. When you come and pick up your lock, you will need to bring proof of Kent residency (utility bill, credit card statement, mortgage statement etc). You will also need to bring proof of ownership of either your KIA or Hyundai (title, registration).



Distribution Dates/Locations:

Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023, from 3 – 6 p.m. in the lobby of Kent City Hall (220 4th Ave S.). Saturday Mar. 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 12 .p.m. in front of the Kent Police Department off of 4th Ave. There is a cutout you can pull into. This is more of a drive through set up. Please have items ready to prove residency and vehicle ownership.



These will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

“When we run out, we will do our best to get more in, but it is not guaranteed,” police said.

Questions? Please email [email protected].