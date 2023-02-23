BAT Theatre’s On the Market – a heartfelt comedy – has just five more performances over two weekends before it is…off the market.

Synopsis:

A former singer, now realtor, struggles with the modern dating scene after becoming a widow two years ago. Her life is turned upside down when she finds a mysterious note from her dead husband telling her it’s okay to “move on.” A touching modern, romantic comedy for grown-ups about love, loss, and finding your Forever Home.

Please note, On the Market contains minimal adult language (one “d” and two “g” words).

“It is so grand to be back inside with a lovely audience. Don’t miss this comedy that is also history in the making.”

Directed by Maggie Larrick and Rochelle Flynn.

On the Market is BAT’s first show at the Little Theatre at Kennedy Catholic High School. When you sit around the campfire telling theater tales, being in the audience of On the Market is a story you will tell with pride!

On the Market must close on March 5.

“That date is auspicious because it is the birthday of Eric Dickman, BAT’s artistic director. All he wants for his birthday is for YOU to make a tax-deductible donation to BAT Theatre! Give, if you can! Make Eric’s birthday great!”

NOTE BAT’s new venue and address – the theater space at Kennedy Catholic High School, 140 S 140th St Burien, WA 98168-3496: