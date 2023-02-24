The King County Wastemobile is headed back out on the road for the 2023 season, and they’ll be at the Puget Sound Fire Station No. 75 in Kent from Mar. 3-5, 2023.

From late February to October, the Wastemobile travels to rural and suburban cities in King County. Residents and small businesses can safely drop off their household hazardous waste at no cost.

This year, the Wastemobile will make 21 stops in 12 areas across the county including Federal Way, Vashon, and Snoqualmie.

The Wastemobile takes items such as batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, propane and butane tanks, automotive fluids and oils, pesticides, and much more. A full list of accepted items and quantity limits for residents and eligible businesses is online at kingcountyhazwastewa.gov.

Wastemobile visitors can also check out a reusable household products cart, where they can grab other donated automotive, cleaning, and home improvement products that are still in good condition.

There is no cost to take items, but a release form is required.

Puget Sound Fire Station No. 75 is located at 5635 SE 272nd St, Kent 98042: