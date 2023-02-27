On Sunday night, Feb. 26, 2023 at about 8:30 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the area underneath the SR 167 BNSF overpass, regarding a train striking a pedestrian on the railroad tracks.

The 911 caller stated that the pedestrian had been walking on the tracks when he was struck.

Kent Officers arrived quickly and joined Puget Sound Fire personnel to search for the pedestrian.

The victim, a 39-year-old male, was located just n orth of the 228th overpass.

Tragically, the victim suffered major trauma and succumbed to his injuries.

BNSF staff stated that they saw the man walking on the tracks, and immediately attempted to stop the train. The distance between the man and the train was short, and they unable to stop before striking the victim. The train is reported to have been moving at 47 mph, with all safety features working properly. BNSF is conducting their own investigation.

"We would like to remind everyone that walking on train tracks is extremely dangerous," police said. "It is very difficult to judge how fast a train is moving and how fast it will reach your location. Trains are unable to stop quickly. Please stay off the tracks."