Through investigation, Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives have located additional photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a kidnapping that happened on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023.

As we previously reported, the suspect stole a vehicle that the victim’s two young children still inside.

Later, the vehicle – with the children still inside – was located by a Kent Officer in the 10900 block of SE 233rd.

The suspect fled the area, but luckily, the children were unharmed.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this man:

The kidnapping occurred on the East Hill of Kent just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023.

To make a tip: