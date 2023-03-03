Through investigation, Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives have located additional photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a kidnapping that happened on Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023.
As we previously reported, the suspect stole a vehicle that the victim’s two young children still inside.
Later, the vehicle – with the children still inside – was located by a Kent Officer in the 10900 block of SE 233rd.
The suspect fled the area, but luckily, the children were unharmed.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this man:
The kidnapping occurred on the East Hill of Kent just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023.
The children were located unharmed by a Kent Police Officer a short time later.
To make a tip:
-
- CALL the KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808.
- EMAIL [email protected]
- CALL 911 if you know the suspect’s identity and his location.
