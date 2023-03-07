SPONSORED :

Prioritizing Public Safety in South King County

Dear Neighbor,

My top priority this year continues to be ensuring people are safe and feel safe in our community – a concern that people in South King County are always sharing with me.

This month I had the opportunity to join local police department leaders at a public safety forum organized by the Seattle Southside Chamber.

My message was clear – the King County Council needs to do more to improve public safety, but we all have a role to play to help reduce crime.

The State Legislature makes the laws. City councilmembers oversee local police departments. Our elected Prosecutor makes charging decisions. Elected judges make sentencing decisions. As a King County Councilmember, I have worked with our local Mayors to identify steps the King County Council, specifically, can take to improve public safety. As a result, I have fought for:

More funding for our courts to remove the backlog of cases so victims can receive justice.

More transparency and accountability from community-led diversion programs to make sure they are effective in moving people away from criminal activity.

Retention and hiring bonuses to ensure the King County Sheriff’s office has the deputies it needs to provide public safety responses.

:eeping more local city police on the streets by providing a location to book prisoners in the South end instead of having to drive them up to the Seattle jail.

Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the King County Council intensified efforts to better deliver police services in a more just and compassionate manner. We have been persistent and are beginning to see results:

We have secured independent investigation authority and subpoena power for our civilian Office of Law Enforcement Oversight.

We significantly increased the staff of the civilian Office of Law Enforcement Oversight so they have the resources to be more effective.

We have funded and are deploying body cameras on King County Sheriff’s deputies.

We have funded alternative response models in the Sheriff’s office—where mental health and substance abuse workers respond with or instead of law enforcement to some calls.

We also continue to invest nearly $100 million per year to address root causes of crime—particularly through the Best Starts for Kids program. We likely spend more than any other regional government in the nation on addressing root causes. These investments are critical but they don’t take away the need for police, courts and jails. We need both.