As part of Kent’s Spotlight Series, Matt Dusk will sing Sinatra on Friday, March 17, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center.

Sinatra. All that cool, classy style and energy from the Rat Pack shows of yesterday are right here, right now. Take a journey with Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum selling crooner Matt Dusk as he whisks you away to Las Vegas in 1966 where he pays homage to his hero Frank Sinatra. Matt Dusk has been enthralling audiences around the world for years.

In this energetic show, he takes audiences on a musical journey through Frank’s incredible career, including its ups and downs, hilarity, and heartbreak.

Tickets

$30 general $28 senior $20 youth



For tickets and information call (253) 856-5051 or visit www.KentWA.gov/SpotlightSeries

The Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center is located at 10020 SE 256th Street: