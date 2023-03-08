By Mellow DeTray

Here’s our recap of the Kent City Council meeting held on Thursday night, Mar. 7, 2023:

Employee of the Month is Tony Cameron

Every month Kent honors one member of the staff who serves a vital function, going above and beyond to fulfill their role within the City. This month Tony Cameron, a technology support specialist from the IT Department, received the honor. In his short time on the job he has become a great asset to the team and received a promotion.

Take Me Home Program Registration

Families can now register with the Kent Police Department to help return any family members with disabilities if they become lost. The program is intended to keep loved ones safe if they wander and have difficulty communicating, or if they may act in a manner that the first responders could misinterpret. They will be added to a database along with the necessary information for their safe return.

You can register here.

Riverbend Golf Course Financially Independent

In 2022, Riverbend Golf Course achieved a profit and required no City funds to sustain the establishment. They are projecting a similar profit in 2023.

Metro Flex

Residents of Kent have been successful utilizing the on-demand Ride Pingo to Transit program. This program is being transitioned to the Metro Flex program, launched this week by King County Metro. Anyone can download the Metro Flex app, and can ride anywhere within the service area for the cost of a regular bus fare.

Information on the free app can be found here.

Morrill Meadows Park: Phase 2

The City has received lots of feedback from the community on what elements people want to see in the finished park, including a playground and areas for nature play. The park will also be brought into full ADA compliance, and have a secure perimeter fence so that children cannot wander off. In addition, it will have a permanent stage for the Summer Concert Series. Construction will begin this April, with plans to have it complete by September.

Public Comments: Equity Plan Missing Key Element

One commenter Thursday spoke to Kent’s Race In Equity Plan, which he thought was great but missing a key element: Housing. As the policy manager for Habitat for Humanity, he has seen affordable housing being built in neighboring cities. He wants to see policies that encourage historically disadvantaged homebuyers in Kent as well.

Watch video of the full meeting here.