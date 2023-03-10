A 36-year-old Kent resident was indicted by a grand jury this week for trafficking narcotics while illegally possessing a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Mohamed Aweys Muse is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Muse is scheduled for arraignment on March 15, 2023.

According to records filed in the case, Muse came to the attention of law enforcement in late 2022, when Muse was observed making hand-to-hand drug sales in the area of Airport Way South and South Holgate Street in Seattle. Muse appeared to target the clients of a methadone clinic a block away for his drug sales.

In January, Muse started staying overnight at a Lynwood, Washington apartment. On February 2, 2023, law enforcement served a court-authorized search warrant on both the Lynnwood and Kent apartments. In the Lynnwood apartment, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine, and three firearms. In the Kent apartment, law enforcement found additional cocaine. Muse was arrested and has been in federal custody since his arrest.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Due to the drug quantities involved, Muse faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the drug trafficking charges. The firearms count is punishable by an additional five years in prison to run consecutive to any prison term imposed on the drug charges.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in collaboration with the King County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yunah Chung.