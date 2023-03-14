Tuesday morning, Mar. 14, 2023 at about 6 a.m., after a month of investigating, Seattle Police Major Crimes Task Force Detectives served a search warrant on a residence and vehicle in the City of Kent.

Police said they recovered two firearms and approximately $7,180.00 in cash.

A 34-year-old male suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into King County Jail.

The Kent-based suspect is believed to be involved in the distribution of M30 fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle.

A recent report from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office lists fentanyl as one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in the region.

Additional officers with SPD’s narcotics, CRG, and SWAT units assisted in this case.