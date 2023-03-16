A driver crashed after they were shot in the face during a road rage incident on I-5 in Kent on Wednesday evening, Mar. 15, 2023, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported.

WSP said the victim was shot in the face by another driver, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Puget Sound Fire reported that the person’s injuries were life-threatening.

Troopers added that the suspected shooter drove away from the scene.

All northbound lanes of I-5 near SR-516 were blocked due to the incident, as well as eastbound and westbound onramps to I-5. All lanes were reopened by 9 p.m.