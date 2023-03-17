REMINDER : All are invited to join lawmakers from the 33rd Legislative District for a Town Hall meeting from 1:30-3 p.m. TOMORROW (Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023) at the LiUNA Labor Hall in Des Moines (map below).

The 33rd District consists of east Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Des Moines and parts of Kent, Tukwila, and Renton.

This is their chance to hear from you as well as update you on their work in Olympia on your behalf.

Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here:

Information and RSVP available on Facebook.