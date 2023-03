All are invited to join Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla and KPD officers at Coffee with the Chief on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023.

This free event will run from 8–10 a.m. at Cutter’s Point Coffee on Pacific Highway South (map below).

“It’s a great way to get to know your local law enforcement over some coffee and snacks, ask questions and learn more.”

WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 2023: 8-10 a.m.

WHERE: Cutter’s Point Coffee, 25246 Pacific Highway South: