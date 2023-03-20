The future of SR 167 is beginning to take shape, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wants to share their plans with the public.

WSDOT will be holding an online Open House starting Monday, Mar. 20, and continuing to Friday, April 14, 2023.

In 2022, community members contributed ideas to improve the movement of people and goods along SR 167.

The public is now invited to learn how WSDOT used that feedback to shape plans and identify future improvements along the highway.

A new online open house will review key themes from community feedback in 2022 and introduce future plans related to the SR 167 Master Plan.

The study area included the existing SR 167 between Renton and Puyallup, as well as a future extension of the highway to SR 509 at the Port of Tacoma.

This is the second of two online open houses planned for the master planning process. This opportunity focuses on the study’s outcomes.

Online open house information

WHEN: Open Monday, March 20 to Friday, April 14

WHERE: Online at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr167masterplan

DETAILS: Available in English, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese

Access for participation

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the King County Library System, the Puyallup Public Library, the Pierce County Library System and Tacoma Public Library. Additional free Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The public is also invited to comment by phone at 800-574-9450.

About the SR 167 Master Plan

The SR 167 corridor runs through the heart of one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. Communities along the highway are diverse with varying social and economic backgrounds, along with a mix of businesses and employment opportunities. As the area has grown, so has strain on transportation infrastructure and services, resulting in increased traffic congestion and need for maintenance and preservation. In response to this need, the Washington Legislature funded development of the SR 167 Master Plan, directing WSDOT to analyze data and engage area communities to identify near-, medium- and long-term multimodal transportation needs and strategies along the SR 167 corridor.

The final report is expected in June 2023.