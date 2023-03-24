The City of Kent’s 9th annual March Of Diapers & Wipes Drive continues through Mar. 31, 2023, and YOU can help.

Every year, the City of Kent joins other cities in our region to collect diapers and wipes for babies in need.

Organizers have set up a Diaper Corral in the Kent City Hall Lobby and will be collecting diapers and wipes until March 31.

“We are asking for any child diapers preemie to size 6, as well as pullups and baby wipes. Do you have a half-used package? We will take that too.”

Here are just two of the outstanding organizations that serve Kent who will receive donations from this drive:

Domestic Abuse Women’s Network, (DAWN) Kent’s Pediatric Interim Care Center, (PICC).



“Help us cover the bumms of our Kent babies!”

Donations can be made at City Hall Diaper Corral, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.