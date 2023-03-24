SPONSORED :

Longer hours, Mad Mat savings – NOW at Zenith Holland Nursery!

Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines is your family-owned destination for home garden and gifts. And now you have more time to shop in their expansive grounds and greenhouses, as they extend their Spring hours, opening daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The longer days allow you to discover more in store including a wide assortment of 2023 seeds, seed trays and even micro greens for current planting.

“Micro greens can grow right on your kitchen window sill,” said owner Lyn Robinson, who, along with husband John are hands-on in the business, continually creating an enchanting shopping experience for their customers. “They go great in salads or sandwiches to add more healthful greens to our diet.”

The nursery also has an abundant selection of fruit trees in stock. They have grown two years in pots and are ready to plant in your garden. You will also find all the fertilizer, soil amendments and tools you need to make planting successful and easy.

Longer hours also mean there is more time to take advantage of generous 25% off savings through March 31, 2023 on Mad Mats indoor and outdoor rugs. Billing themselves as the GOLD standard, the company presents recycled and fade proof rugs in a dazzling variety of colors, patterns and sizes. Sure to dress up any space, there is a huge selection from which to choose at Zenith Holland.

Lastly, be sure to save some time to wander and browse the carefully curated and artfully presented home and gift selection inside. Around each corner you will be amazed at the selection of artisan ceramics, toys and books personal care items seasonal and home decor genuine beeswax candles and too much more to list here. You simply need to visit for your self to discover all this special destination has to offer.

Stop by today and prepare to bring home delights!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/