From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

On Friday, March 24, 2023 at approximately 1 p.m., Officers from the Des Moines Police Department were dispatched to a report of an abduction involving a 1-year old child, occurring in the 21600 block of 24th Ave S. (map below).

Police say that initial information revealed that at approximately 6 a.m., a male individual known by the child’s mother had taken the child, and left the location without permission.

An Amber Alert was issued and the child was subsequently found abandoned at an apartment complex located in Vancouver, WA.

A Good Samaritan who located the child contacted the Vancouver Police Department.

The child is now safe and being reunited with family.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.