The Kent School District’s Board President, Tim Clark, has resigned from his position following “concerning comments” he made at a joint meeting with the City of Covington on March 20, 2023.

Clark’s comments were made while discussing school district boundaries and the impact on a specific minority group, in which Clark used the term “colony” to refer to them.

Clark apologized for his comments during the March 22 school board meeting, two days before submitting his resignation from the board president position.

The school board presented a group statement on the matter, stating that they were aware of the “certain and sensitive comments” made by Clark, and that he has submitted his resignation as board president.

However, Clark will continue to serve as a member of the school board.

During a special meeting held March 24, KSD community members expressed their concerns about Clark’s comments and the lack of cultural sensitivity displayed. One parent, Michelle McCormick, stated that Clark’s apology was severely out of touch and was not an apology at all.

The board’s statement also noted that they would take further collective action on the matter on March 29.

Below is a link to video from the Mar. 24 board meeting that includes McCormick comment and Clark’s resignation:

https://www.youtube.com/live/TFT1D7-EYZE?feature=share&t=3858

And a story from KING5: