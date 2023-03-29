Kent Police are investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding a man’s death on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023.

Police say that at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Kent Patrol Units responded to assist Puget Sound Fire and Medics with an unconscious adult male located at a homeless encampment in the area of 10900 SE 256th Street (map below).

A 54-year-old transient male was being treated by Fire Personnel and Medics when police arrived. Initial information was that the male was located unconscious and unresponsive with obvious trauma to his head.

While on location, CPR was conducted to stabilize the male, who was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and care.

Unfortunately, while at the hospital the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.

Kent Detectives responded to the initial scene gathered information from witnesses and collecting evidence.

There is limited information as this investigation is in its early stages.

Due the nature of the injuries sustained by the male, this investigation is being treated as a homicide.