‘Drinks in the Driveway’ is the City of Kent’s newest program that connects Mayor Dana Ralph and city officials with neighborhood councils.

The City says this event “gives residents opportunities to discuss concerns, ideas for solutions, and learn more about city services.”

‘Drinks in the Driveway’ will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Spring.

“We supply the drinks; you bring the conversation!”

NOTE: The City will not be supplying alcohol. Below is a comment from the City that was posted on Facebook:

“…the city is not supporting irresponsible behavior, especially not driving while under the influence. These events are an opportunity for residents to meet with city officials in their neighborhoods, Drinks in the Driveway is just a fun alliteration. The city does not provide alcohol.”

More info here.