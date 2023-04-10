National Drug Takeback Day will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with drop-off available at the Kent Police Department.

Prescription drugs will be accepted at various sites, with the nearest located at Kent Police HQ.

More info here: https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

Here’s more info from the Drug Enforcement Agency:

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

“DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.

“On this webpage are resources to help you dispose of unneeded medications in your home, seek treatment for a substance use disorder and learn more about the drug overdose epidemic in the United States.”