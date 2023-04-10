Kent Downtown Partnership’s Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6 – 9 p.m., and here’s an update:

Beer, cider and distilled aficionados will embark on a tasting journey of vibrant, crisp and bold flavors which are sure to please your palette and awaken your taste buds!

The Cider & Ale Trail will showcase an outstanding lineup of brewers who will be hosted by historic downtown businesses featuring both well-known and smaller, boutique brewers.

“We love introducing new products to the community,” said Erica Carew, KDP Program Coordinator. “Guests can look forward tastings of these social, bubbly and vivacious beverages in addition to live entertainment, fun conversations, lots of laughs and a lively vibe”

“Participants will enjoy specialty beer and cider offerings while rubbing elbows with Kent and regional brewers. The community has asked for more beer and cider tasting events, so we are super excited to kick the spring off with this event,” Erica added.

Visitors are encouraged to come early to check out our unique shops and restaurants.

Cideries and Breweries will include:

Logan Brewing Cole Street Brewing Top Down Brewing Half Lion Brewery 2 Towns Cider House Greenwood Cidery Good4You Hard Selzer Blackfish Distillery Mastrogianni’s Distillery Whidbey Island Distillery and more to come!



Guests can also purchase products tax-free to bring home.

Music Line-up:

Klyntel , an R&B/Soul & Jazz band that blends soulful vocals and masterful musicianship. Tor Dietrichson Blues Trio , a world-class percussionist, accomplished composer, singer and songwriter Tor’s music crosses several genres including American Blues, Latin and Brazilian Jazz, Salsa, Soulful African, East Indian Ragas, and Rock and Roll.



Shops and restaurants are open to the public; tasting requires tickets and you must be 21 over.

Tickets:

$30 advance/$40 at door (Includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide)



Purchase tickets online here;

Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go toward future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.