Police seeking other victims, tips

Officers arrived within minutes and found the front window to the business had been shattered; however, they could not find any suspects in the area who may have caused the damage. A short time after this incident, additional 911 callers began reporting rocks being thrown through windows of businesses and residences in the downtown area. Officers continued searching the area for over an hour, but were unable to locate a suspect. Several hours later when victims began providing surveillance video to the police department, officers reviewed it and observed a male throwing a large rock at the front window of a business. Police said that a member of their GPS (Getting People Services) Team watched the video and immediately recognized the male throwing the rock as a person they have been attempting to provide resources to over the past few months. Officers began searching areas where the GPS Team has seen the male suspect and located him within a few minutes. The suspect was wearing the same clothing he was observed in Thursday morning on video. Officers arrested the suspect and charged him with Felony Malicious Mischief. In total, about 15 businesses and residences in the downtown area were victims of the damage caused by the suspect.Street Crimes Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit are asking anyone who may be an unreported victim or who may have video of the suspect throwing items at windows in the downtown area to call them ator leave tips at