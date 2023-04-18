SPONSORED :

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen has been serving up healthy dishes in Burien for close to 10 years.

Over the years, they have continued to grow and innovate to serve the needs of their loyal customer base, including renovating and establishing their own private dining-event room in the rear portion of the restaurant building.

Marlaina’s has a private room? Yes – you heard it here!

The private space is available for any type of occasion, large or small groups, work parties, working session meetings, weddings, birthdays, family get-togethers, or private gatherings.

The large private space boasts its own dedicated restroom, bar area, and flexible booth and table seating to scale up or down to meet the size of your group. And of course, Marlaina’s offers incredible Mediterranean catering and hospitality to make your event a joy.

Their flexible options allow you to simply rent just the room or include catering or full service such as Marlaina’s famous appetizers, dinner menu, family style, wine or beer, or special catering. The best part of all is the individual attention you will receive as they work with your budget and take care of the details.

Marlaina’s private dining is available by advance reservation, especially around the busy Spring time holidays and events. Plan ahead for graduations, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Graduation celebrations or other seasonal events.

Whether you are searching for the perfect place to celebrate with private dining and at the same time wish to enjoy healthy, fresh Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Burien, they have you covered.

They also offer excellent Vegan and Gluten-free dishes.

We’re sure you’ll agree Marlaina’s is the place for every occasion!

Give them a call or stop by soon:

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen

643 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 535-6420