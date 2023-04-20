A Downtown Safety Summit will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 6 – 9 p.m. at Thai Chili Restaurant in Kent.

On the agenda: drug addiction, mental health and homelessness, health and safety, all of which continue to impact Kent’s downtown district.

Mayor Dana Ralph and Police Chief Rafael Padilla will meet with downtown property owners and businesses to discuss this crisis, City response/updates and what’s happening at the State level.

“Strong attendance is important, let Mayor and Police Chief hear your concerns directly,” Kent Downtown Partnership organizers said.

A followup meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location, to discuss updates and network with stakeholders.

Organizers ask that participants RSVP for one or both events if you haven’t already.

WHEN:Tuesday, May 9, 2023: 6 – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Thai Chili Restaurant, 211 1st Ave S.