Tukwila Police Detectives are investigating the shooting of a toddler on Friday morning, April 21, 2023.

Police say that at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a series of 9-1-1 calls from the Allentown neighborhood in which a female could be heard screaming on the phone.

Officers arrived in the vicinity of Fire Station 53 and observed a vehicle immediately flee from the location. A toddler was located at that location that had been shot and was in critical condition.

Life saving efforts were immediately begun and Medic One transported the victim to the the hospital.

The status of the toddler is unknown at this time.

Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives are responding to the scene and will be investigating the case.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. April 21, 2023 : Detectives are currently investigating a residence in the 12000 block of 46th Ave S. (map below).

Police say that the residence is believed to be the initial scene of the incident. The victim was moved from the residence to Fire Station 53 by a family member following the shooting. The family member remained at the scene then traveled with the victim to the hospital. There is no update to the condition of the victim at this time.



The incident is not believed to be random and investigators are requesting anyone with information related to this case to email us at [email protected], call our non-emergency number (206) 241-2121 or send us a private message on social media and reference case number 23-2247.