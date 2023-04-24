The Covington Chamber of Commerce and the City of Covington are partnering to host the fourth Covington Makers’ Market this Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Real Life Church.

The outdoor event will showcase small businesses, specifically local makers,bakers, creators, artists and artisans. In addition to 40+ vendor booths, this popular community event will feature live entertainment from Sarah Jolk and Hannah Z of EmpowerMe Arts and Tears of Victory, kids’ activities, and food and drink trucks.

“We hosted three Makers’ Markets last year, and they were so much fun! We loved supporting small businesses and providing a free family-friendly event for the community,” said Dana Neuts, executive director of the Covington Chamber.

“We are excited to partner with the Covington Chamber on these markets. The community has always wanted these types of events, but the City hasn’t had the capacity to do them beyond the other events we already host,” added Karla Slate, marketing and communications manager for the City of Covington.

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. The itinerary for the day includes:

Welcome by Mayor Jeff Wagner and Pastor Steve Murray, 11:15 a.m.

Live music from Sarah Jolk and Hannah Z of EmpowerMe Arts, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live music from Tears of Victory, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Giveaways throughout the day

This event is made possible with the support of Covington Chamber partners, sponsors and members including the City of Covington, Real Life Church, Real Kids Learning, Weatherly Inn, Republic Services, Smith Brothers Farms, Jean Wall Insurance, Covington Water District, Stephanie Hunziker Real Estate, Ristrettos Coffee and Wine, Team Marti, Cosmic Bottles, Nikki’s Restaurant & Lounge, VCA Covington Animal Hospital, Katherine’s Beauty Bar and SpotOn.

For more information about the event, including a list of vendors, food and drink trucks, visit CovingtonChamber.org or email the Chamber at [email protected] or [email protected].

Real Life Church is located at 26201 180th Ave SE, Covington, WA 98042: