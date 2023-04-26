The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (April 25, 2023) Special Election, and the Kent School District Bond is failing, while King County Proposition No. 1 (Crisis Care Centers Levy) is passing.

The $495 million school district bond requires a 60% majority to pass, and it’s currently failing with a 54.13% “No” vote.

If approved with a simple majority, the Crisis Care Centers Levy would fund behavioral health services and capital facilities, including a countywide crisis care centers network, increased residential treatment; mobile crisis care; post-discharge stabilization; and workforce supports.

Unofficial Election Results, updated 4/25/2023

Kent School District No. 415 Proposition No. 1

Ballots Counted: 18,203

* Registered Voters: 103,296 • 17.62 %

Yes: 8,324 • 45.87 % No: 9,824 • 54.13 %



Ballots Counted: 294,714

* Registered Voters: 1,380,642 • 21.35%

King County Proposition No. 1 (Crisis Care Centers Levy)

Approved: 160,205 • 54.43%

Rejected: 134,129 • 45.57 %

The next round of results will be released by King County Elections on Wednesday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m.