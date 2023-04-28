Kent Police are reporting that on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of shooting at an apartment complex in the 23200 block of 61st Ave S. (map below), where a male found with gunshot wounds died.

Police say that a 911 caller reported sounds of a gunshot, and a person laying in the parking lot.

Kent Officers immediately responded to the area and located one male victim with a life-threating injury. Officers quickly initiated lifesaving efforts that were taken over by Puget Sound Fire and Medics upon their arrival.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified through investigation as a 26-year-old Kent man.

Detectives are actively working the scene, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808, email to [email protected], or contact 911.

