Many have searched for the truth behind the infamous “Summer of the Saucers” in 1947, when Americans reported multiple sighting of flying discs.

One prominent sighting – The Maury Island Incident – included the first reported appearance of the iconic Men in Black. Now, the Men In Black Birthday Bash Festival (“MIBBB Fest”) on June 22 celebrates this search for knowledge with a new Summer Saucer Search.

“We’re so excited to launch our first Summer Saucer Search!” Organizer Steve Edmiston said. “I think most of us want to go on a treasure hunt – it seems like a basic human desire. It’s why stories about searching for artifacts and history – and movie franchises like Raider of the Lost Ark, National Treasure and Da Vinci Code – are so popular. There is a thrill in the search and possible discovery. And we thought, our Summer of the Saucers history, with 1947 UFO sightings and Men in Black encounters, provides the perfect theme.”

What is the Summer Saucer Search?

A free, real-world search with daily clues from June 14-18, 2023. Teams compete to solve clues to find an out-of-this-world object hiding in plain sight. The game is designed by PlayMasons, the creators of real-world puzzles for Bumbershoot and many other Seattle search games. Clues will be announced daily.

Daily Mini-Search

Each day, a separate and independent Mini-Search will commence with the announcement of the daily clue. The Mini-Search will target a location with a clue that can be solved at that location.

How does it work?

Each day, two clues will be released (at 12:00 noon and 5:00 p.m.) on all the South King Media news blogs:

While you may be searching to solve clues all over these South King County cities, no clue will ever require you to access private property, a closed business premises, or climb, dig, or balance – see the Official Rules at https://summersaucersearch.com/. Don’t give up, and keep thinking about how all the clues might work together!

The Prizes

In addition to fame, satisfaction, and respect, winners will receive four passes to the opening night of 2023’s MIBBB Fest, dubbed 6/22 for the date of the Maury Island Incident on June 22, 1947. As champion, winners also receive two passes to all next year’s 2024 MIBBB Fest events. More prizes to be announced.

When does it start/end?

Sign-ups are open now. The first clue will be released at 12:00 noon on June 14. The last clue will be released at 5:00 p.m. on June 18.

How do I sign up?

You need a team name and a team contact. That’s it. Register and read the Official Rules at:

Summer Saucer Search Game Designer

MIBBB Fest has partnered with PlayMasons, the creators of beloved and spectacular real-world puzzles where clues are clever, locations are key, and the treasure hunt is real. PlayMasons is the creative power behind the original Emerald City Search, working with Bumbershoot, the University of Washington, Seattle Art Museum, and Woodland Park Zoo. PlayMasons’ mission: to design an annual, real world, history finding, mythology-embracing, team-making, community-building, buzz-creating competition to celebrate our flying saucer and men in black heritage!

Summer Saucer Search Sponsors!

The Search would not be possible without presenting sponsor Explore Seattle Southside and the Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South, the Official Hotel of MIBBB Fest 2023.

About Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South

Maintain your balance at Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South. Conveniently located near Sea-Tac Airport and South Puget Sound, our hotel offers both productive and relaxing spaces for business and leisure. Recharge in our spacious hotel rooms featuring ultra-comfortable beds, a mini fridge, ergonomic work space, a laptop-sized safe, and an HDTV. Keep your hunger satisfied with authentic American cuisine at Olympus Grill, our onsite restaurant serving breakfast and dinner. Local Seattle Southside restaurants are also a convenient option just a short drive away. Stay on top of your fitness at our hotel fitness center and go for a swim in the heated outdoor pool. Host your next business meeting or special occasion in one of the multifunctional meeting rooms and wedding venues. Whatever brings you to Des Moines, enjoy it from Four Points Seattle Airport South.

About Explore Seattle Southside

Explore Seattle Southside (The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority) is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle Southside, including the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. The organization is responsible for competitively marketing the area as an ideal travel destination for leisure and business travelers who wish to explore Western Washington and an idyllic place for meeting and event planners to hold their events. The Seattle Southside RTA is funded by a self-assessed hotel fund.

About MIBBB Fest

The second annual festival celebrating the world’s first encounter with the iconic Men in Black in Washington on June 22, 1947 (6/22/47). MIBBB Fest will feature a full weekend of events, including an all-cosplay party on the shore of Puget Sound; live music; a film party; a five-day “summer saucer search” competition; UFO history speakers and walking tours; and more. For more information: