The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding its highly anticipated annual Legislative Update membership luncheon on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

This annual event brings together business owners to gain valuable insights into the latest legislative developments that impact our industry and community.

“At the Kent Chamber, we understand the importance of staying informed about the ever-changing legislative landscape and its potential implications for businesses,” organizers said. “Our Annual Legislative Update event serves as a platform to engage with industry experts, government officials, and fellow business owners, fostering a deeper understanding of key policies and their effects on our local business environment.”

Here’s what you can expect at the event:

Legislator Presentations: they will share their insights on critical legislative issues affecting our industry. They will provide updates, offer analysis, and answer your questions, enabling you to make informed decisions for your business.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders during the event. This is an excellent opportunity to build new relationships, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

Q&A Session: Engage in an interactive question and answer session with the speakers and panelists. This will allow you to seek clarification, discuss specific concerns, and gain a deeper understanding of the legislative updates.

Refreshments: Lunch is provided and included in ticket cost.

“We firmly believe that your participation in our Annual Legislative Update event will prove invaluable in navigating the ever-changing legislative landscape and positioning your business for success.”

To secure your spot at this highly anticipated event, please RSVP by May 30 by signing up online at Legislative Update: Membership Luncheon – Jun 1, 2023 (kentchamber.com).

If you have any questions or require further information, please feel free to contact event coordinator Liza Conboy at 253.854.1770.

“We look forward to your presence at our Annual Legislative Update event. Together, we can stay informed, advocate for our industry, and drive positive change within our business community.”

WHEN: Thursday, June 1, 2023:

11:00 a.m.: Networking 11:30 a.m.: Program Begins 1:00 p.m.: Event Ends



WHERE: Green River College Kent Station