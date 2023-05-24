On Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at about 8 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were handling an unrelated call in the 300 block of 2nd Ave S. when they spotted a man they suspected was connected with a May 13 homicide.

Police contacted the suspect – the 25-year-old boyfriend of the victim – and took him into custody without incident.

Kent’s Homicide and Violent Crimes Investigators were requested by Patrol and had responded to the scene of the suspicious death on May 13. They quickly determined through interviews and evidence collection that the death was a homicide. They worked tirelessly for nine days to identify the suspect, develop probable cause, secure an arrest warrant from the court, and locate the suspect.

Once the warrant was secured, they worked with Patrol Officers to aggressively search for the suspect.

The suspect is being arraigned on Wednesday, May 24 in King County and the requested charge will be Murder 2 with a Domestic Violence enhancement.

“Building off the exceptional work completed by our Investigators and Patrol Officers, King County Prosecutors secured a 3 million dollar bail for the suspect on a Murder 2 with Domestic Violence enhancement,” Kent Police said.

