While Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, 2023 is sold out, there are plenty of tickets available to see our fun, local collegiate baseball team the DubSea Fish Sticks play their 2023 season.
The team plays home games at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.
Tickets are just $12 for adults, with Kids ages 3 & under admitted FREE, and do not need a ticket.
All seating is first come first serve.
Tickets may be printed at home or shown on a mobile device.
2023 Season Tickets & Flex Packs Now Available – Get Tickets
Here’s the full 2023 home schedule with links to individual game tickets:
DubSea Fish Sticks 2023 Schedule
June 9th | Honkers vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County's Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 10th | Seattle Studs vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 11th | Seal Slingers vs Fish Sticks – Banana Ball at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 15th | Redmond Dudes vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | $3 Thursday
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 16th | Redmond Dudes vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 15th | Blackfins vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 17th | Redmond Dudes vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 23rd | Redmond Dudes vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 24th | Gumberoos vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 28th | Gumberoos vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 29th | Gumberoos vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | $3 Thursday
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 1st | Gumberoos vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 4th | Diamond Sports vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 7th | Seattle Studs vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park Seattle, WA
Get Tickets
July 8th | Honkers vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
June 13th | Seattle Studs vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | $3 Thursday
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 18th | Everett Merchants vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | Kids Day
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 20th | Everett Merchants vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | $3 Thursday
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 22nd | Honkers vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 21st | Honkers vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 26th | Gumberoos vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | PIL Round Robin Tournament
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 27th | Honkers vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | PIL Round Robin Tournament | $3 Thursday
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 28th | Blackfins vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | PIL Round Robin Tournament
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Get Tickets
July 29th | Redmond Dudes vs Fish Sticks at Mel Olson Stadium | PIL Round Robin Tournament
Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park
Recent Comments