While Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, 2023 is sold out, there are plenty of tickets available to see our fun, local collegiate baseball team the DubSea Fish Sticks play their 2023 season.

The team plays home games at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

Tickets are just $12 for adults, with Kids ages 3 & under admitted FREE, and do not need a ticket.

All seating is first come first serve.

Tickets may be printed at home or shown on a mobile device.

2023 Season Tickets & Flex Packs Now Available – Get Tickets

Here’s the full 2023 home schedule with links to individual game tickets:

DubSea Fish Sticks 2023 Schedule

Jun 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM

Jun 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM

Jun 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM

Jun 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jun 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jul 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM

Jul 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM

Jul 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Mel Olson Stadium – Inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park Seattle, WA

Jul 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM

Jul 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jul 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM

Jul 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jul 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM

Jul 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jul 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM

Jul 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jul 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM

Jul 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM

