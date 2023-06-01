This Friday, June 2, 2023 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, kicking off “Wear Orange” Weekend, to call for an end to gun violence.

To commemorate these events, Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Regional Gun Violence program is partnering with community organizations to host free gun lockbox giveaway events throughout King County, including in Kentr this Friday, from 2–3:30 p.m.:

WHAT: Kent Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Community Passageways

WHEN: Friday, June 2, 2023, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Kent City Hall Square, 220 4th Ave S, Kent (map below)

King County Executive Dow Constantine has issued an Executive Proclamation declaring June 2, 2023 to be King County Gun Violence Awareness Day in recognition of the rising threat of gun violence and the work of the Regional Gun Violence Provider Network to address this public health issue.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 2, Public Health – Seattle & King County’s Regional Gun Violence program is partnering with community organizations to host events throughout King County. Each event will feature remarks from community safety experts and local government leaders, gun safety education, and free handgun lockbox giveaways. These events are free and open to all, and lockboxes will be distributed while supplies last.

Other Free community lockbox giveaway events include:

Seattle Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Community Passageways: Friday June 2, 2023 I 10:00 am to 11:30 am I Parking Lot 23 rd Ave & Jackson Street, Seattle

Skyway Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Urban Family: Friday, June 2, 2023 | 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm | Grocery Outlet parking lot – 11445 69th Pl S, Seattle

White Center Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with YMCA Alive and Free: Friday, June 2, 2023, 4–5:30 p.m., Greenbridge Plaza, 9800 8th Avenue SW, White Center.

Rainier Beach Lockbox Giveaway, hosted with Rainer Vista Boys & Girls Club – SE Safety Network: Friday, June 2, 2023 | 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm | Safeway parking lot – 9262 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

“Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the US,” said Eleuthera Lisch, Public Health’s Regional Gun Violence Program Director. “Over the past three years, we have seen an uptick in the number of firearm-related injuries and deaths in King County, in places where we all live, play and learn. Gun violence is not inevitable, it is preventable, and in our region, we recognize that gun violence is a public health emergency. We each have a role in ending it.”

Safe firearm storage is the best way to reduce the risk of unintentional shootings and injury, and prevent firearms from being stolen and misused by others. In order to help increase safe firearm storage, Public Health runs the Lock It Up program. Everyone who owns firearms can take action by locking up their guns. For more information about gun lockboxes and related resources, visit Public Health’s Lock It Up program webpage.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by gun violence and needs support, please visit Public Health’s Community-Based Resource Guide webpage for resources.

For more information about Wear Orange Weekend and Public Health’s Regional Gun Violence program, see Public Health’s recent blog post.