Effective Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8 a.m., the King County Fire Chief’s Association, King County Fire Marshals Association, and the King County Fire Marshal have implemented a STAGE 1 (burn restrictions) Ban.

This ban specifically relates to yard debris/residential burning.

In response to the increased Fuel Energy Release Rates (ERC), decreased 100-hour fuel moisture content (F100), and anticipated warmer weather conditions, the King County Fire Chiefs and the King County Fire Marshals collectively are implementing a STAGE 1 Burn Ban (burn restrictions).

Recreational Fires, Gas/propane appliances, including grills, pellet smokers, and charcoal grills are still permitted.

The King County Fire Chiefs, Fire Marshals, and local jurisdictions encourage all residents to burn according to their local jurisdiction’s requirements and maintain a fire-safe environment.

If you have any questions, please contact your local Fire Department.