REMINDER : The 15th Annual Kent International Festival will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. this Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the accesso ShoWare Center, and all are invited.

This free one-day event celebrates the enormous cultural wealth of the nation’s 8th most diverse city.

Through music, on-stage performances, local ethnic food trucks and a host of cultural, information and merchant booths, we bring together the greater Kent community to share and celebrate our inclusive community and “Learn from each other.”

Call 206-601-6957 to become a sponsor or vendor!

For more info, please contact Dave Skipton: Send Email

More info here:

The accesso ShoWare Center is located at 625 W. James Street, Kent, WA 98032: