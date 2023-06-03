Registration is now open for National Night Out, which will be held around many Kent neighborhoods on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

Register your neighborhood here.

Here’s more from Kent P.D.:

What is National Night Out?

National Night Out (NNO) is a time for neighbors to get together and “Give Crime a Going Away Party.”

Where Do I Start?

Think about what kind of event will work for you and your neighborhood. Are there a lot of kids in the neighborhood? Who is your target audience? Examples of past events: barbecues, potlucks, desserts, ice cream socials, music and games. The options are endless.

Find help so that you can divide up the work. Determine the best place in your neighborhood to have the event and then identify start and end times for your event. Typical events run from 5 – 9 p.m. Make a list of everything needed for your event such as tents, tables, chairs, plates, silverware, and napkins. Designate a photographer! Everyone will love to have pictures of the event afterwards and we use photos for the NNO award application. Email them to us! Give your neighbors plenty of notice: flyers, emails, printed invitations, social media. A fillable invitation you can send to your neighbors will be available shortly, so make sure to check back! On National Night Out, have someone pick up giveaways at the Kent Police Department Have name tags for everyone – it’s easier to break the ice with a name. Make visiting teams feel welcome. And, make sure you invite them to have some food. Visiting teams can consist of city officials such as the mayor and city council members, police officers, fire fighters, and other city employees.



For more information, Valley and West Hill neighborhoods contact Sara Wood at [email protected] or 253-856-5856. East Hill neighborhoods contact Stacy Judd at [email protected] or 253-856-5883.