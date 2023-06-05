SPONSORED :

Abyssinia Hair and Beauty Clinic brings hair growth solutions to Kent and Renton.

Thinning or lost hair has a strong impact on a person, often undermining personal confidence and creating emotional distress. Miny Tafesse, licensed Trichologist and Cosmetologist is the owner of Abyssinia Hair and Beauty Clinic whose success in Nairobi, Kenya led her to bring exclusive treatments to address such hair loss, and restore confidence to clients in the U.S. First establishing a clinic in Renton, she has since expanded to a downtown Kent location.

According to the World Trichology Society, “a trichologist is a hair and scalp specialist. Trained in life sciences, they look at hair loss problems in a holistic way by evaluating clients on the basis of personal history, lifestyle, genetic factors and environmental conditions. Based on this information, a trichologist is able to suggest individualized treatments, give nutritional advice and recommend lifestyle changes to improve the health and appearance of the hair and scalp.” With this enhanced training and specialization in skills, Miny is passionate about sharing her knowledge and helping clients restore their confidence and well being.

Hair loss is deeply personal, which is why every client receives a personal, discreet consultation. Miny and her associates offer a 15 minute free consultation in which they examine the scalp and hair follicles under high magnification to determine the health of the scalp and discover underlying conditions which can cause hair loss. Each client then receives a personal treatment plan that makes sense for them. With consistent visits, clients can achieve amazing results.

Take a look at a few of the powerful “Before and After” images below:

Hair Loss Treatments are available for men & women, addressing a range of concerns from thinning, aging hair loss, or damaged hair. Miny and the team offer solutions for all hair types. No product works for everyone, and some products out on the market don’t work at all. Their deep experience will allow them to address your unique problems and recommend the right products for your individual needs.

Abyssinia Hair and Beauty Clinic uses cutting edge products, to produce extraordinary results. Exclusively offered and serviced at Abyssinia, clients are thrilled with the results. The team outline simple, individualized and easy to follow hair care programs, which synergistically combine scalp hygiene, low level light, and DHT opposing products to yield the best results. Schedule your free consultation today to begin your journey of restoration.

Kent location

218 First Ave S.

Kent, WA 98032

Phone: (253) 813-1700



Website: https://www.abyssiniabeautyclinic.com/kent

Book Now: https://www.abyssiniabeautyclinic.com/services

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm Saturday: 10am – 7pm Sunday: 11am – 6pm



Renton location

203 S. Second Street

Renton, WA 98057

Phone: (425) 255-0385

Website: https://www.abyssiniabeautyclinic.com/renton

Book Now: https://www.abyssiniabeautyclinic.com/services

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm Saturday: 10am – 7pm Sunday: 11am – 6pm

