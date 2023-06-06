SPONSORED :

As a not-for-profit credit union, BECU has been improving the financial well-being of its members and the communities it serves for over 88 years.

Now more than ever, its steadfast commitment remains. BECU offers financial services and tools to meet the needs of business owners in Kent and across the Pacific Northwest.

Meet Your Local Business Banking Team

BECU Business Services offers full-service banking support and has dedicated and experienced business specialists that work with business owners through each stage of the business lifecycle. They are focused on helping business members and their businesses grow and thrive. Say hello to:

Rowena Dacones, Senior Relationship Manager

Rowena is focused on her clients and serves as the primary Relationship Manager for BECU commercial clients.

Rowena is focused on her clients and serves as the primary Relationship Manager for BECU commercial clients. Annie Coleman, Business Services Specialist

Annie is dedicated to helping business members start, grow or expand their business.

Annie is dedicated to helping business members start, grow or expand their business. Jason Denney, Senior Business Services Specialist

Jason is committed to helping business owners meet the ever-changing needs of their business.

Contact our team for any questions or stop by your nearest Neighborhood Financial Center. Find a location near you at becu.org/locations.

Business Member Share Savings account required to establish membership. All Pacific NW residents are eligible to join. Insured by NCUA.