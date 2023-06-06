King County will host two public workshops – on June 14 and June 27 – as it updates its Flood Management Plan, better preparing the region for more frequent, severe floods that will occur due to climate change.

Participants at both workshops will have the opportunity to learn about local flood risks and free or low-cost resources for family and community preparedness.

They will also have the opportunity to share ideas that will shape how the county manages flood risks for people, homes, businesses, and roads in unincorporated areas.

King County’s Water and Land Resources Division will host the first workshop in Tukwila and the second one online:

Wednesday, June 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S. Tukwila, WA 98178. Register here .

. Tuesday, June 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Register here.

Interpretation in Spanish and Somali will be provided at both meetings. Visit kingcounty.gov/FloodPlan to learn more about the plan, to sign up for updates, and to register for one of the workshops.

Here’s more from the county:

The flood plan considers how King County can address high-priority flood risks while also considering the impacts of flooding on the function of rivers and shorelines, land development, traffic, waste management, food production, and recreation along rivers and coastal areas.

The next flood plan will benefit families, homes, and businesses in unincorporated communities for years to come. The planning, along with more opportunities to get involved, will continue throughout the year. The final flood plan will be submitted to the King County Council for consideration in 2024.

More ways to shape the next flood plan

Can’t join us in June? We are still interested in hearing from you. Share your concerns and suggestions for what services would help community members be more resilient to flooding in our online survey, or join us at an upcoming community event near you.

If you have questions about the flood plan or how to get involved, contact Chrys Bertolotto, Flood Plan Engagement Coordinator, at [email protected] or 206-263-2677.