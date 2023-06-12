Kent Police are investigating a homicide case where an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and sadly succumbed to his injuries the next day.

On June 4, at about 11:15 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area of 11300 SE Kent Kangley Rd. in response to a 911 call of a shooting.

Police say that upon arrival, Kent Officers located one victim, an 18-year-old male Kent resident, with a gunshot wound to his chest. They quickly provided medical aid until Medics arrived. The victim, who was initially alert and conscious, was transported to an area hospital.

Tragically, the victim’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Kent Police Detectives arrived to take over the investigation, and have been collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses since that time. They do not believe that this was a random incident.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Kent Police Tip Line, 253-852-2121 or email to [email protected].

If you have information that is time sensitive, call 911.