The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Safety Summit – focused on addressing public safety concerns within the business community – on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

This luncheon will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Green River College campus in Kent.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be the keynote speaker, along with esteemed panelists including Chief Rafael Padilla from the Kent Police Department, Chief Brian Carson from the Regional Fire Authority, and Raj Sidhu, a cybersecurity expert from InTech Consulting Inc.

As the keynote speaker, Ferguson will bring his extensive legal expertise to the summit, providing invaluable insights into the current landscape of public safety and the legal aspects surrounding it. His keynote address will shed light on the proactive measures being taken by his office to safeguard the community, while also addressing the unique safety challenges faced by businesses.

Joining as a panelist, Chief Padilla will share his firsthand experience in law enforcement and provide a comprehensive overview of the strategies and initiatives implemented by the Kent PD. He will address the specific safety concerns that businesses may encounter, offering practical advice and guidance on how to mitigate risks and foster a secure environment.

Second panelist, Chief Brian Carson, representing the Regional Fire Authority, will enlighten us on the critical role of fire services in ensuring public safety. He will discuss the collaborative efforts between the fire department and other agencies to respond effectively to emergencies, minimize risks, and promote safety awareness. Chief Carson’s presentation will provide valuable information on fire safety protocols, emergency response procedures, and ways in which businesses can actively participate in creating a safer environment for employees and customers alike.

We are also excited to welcome Raj Sidhu, a cybersecurity specialist from InTech Consulting Inc., to the panel. Raj’s expertise in cybersecurity will provide attendees with essential knowledge on protecting their businesses from digital threats. He will discuss best practices, emerging trends, and the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures to ensure the safety and integrity of sensitive data.

Together, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Chief of Police Padilla, Regional Fire Authority Chief Brian Carson and Raj Sidhu will engage in insightful discussions, offering a holistic perspective on public safety, legal considerations, and cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses. Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in this significant event, where you can gain valuable insights and contribute to the ongoing conversation about creating a safer and more secure business environment.

WHAT: Kent Chamber Safety Summit

WHEN: Thursday Jul 6, 2023: 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM

COST: Members: $30 Non-Members:$50 Vendor Table: $150

