It’s farmers market season, and Opening Day for the Kent Farmers Market – hosted by the Kent Lions Club, Living Well Kent and the Kent Downtown Partnership – will be this Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The market will run from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and is located at “Town Square Plaza” park at 2nd Ave & Smith Street in downtown Kent, next to the Kent Library and between the Kent Station and Historic Downtown Kent.

More info at https://kentfarmersmarket.com

WHEN: Saturdays from June 17 – Sept. 2, 2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Town Square Plaza, 2nd Ave between Smith & Gowe: