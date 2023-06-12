Kent Police Officers arrested a man for felony harassment and stalking on Sunday evening, June 11, 2023.

Police say the suspect had been repeatedly following a woman on the East Hill of Kent for the past few months.

On June 6, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m., the victim, a 20-year-old Kent resident, called 911 to report that she was being followed by a man in a Jeep. She advised 911 that she was walking home and encountered the man in the 26100 block of 116th Ave SE.

Kent Officers quickly arrived, and eventually located the victim blocks away, as she had continued to walk to evade the man following her. While speaking with the victim, they learned that the same man had been following her, and trying to talk to her, many times over the past few months. Those incidents were not reported to law enforcement, and there is some indication that the suspect may have made threats to dissuade her from reporting the altercations to the Police.

She told Officers that on this day, the suspect pulled alongside her, exited his vehicle, and tried to get her to talk to him by grabbing her shoulder. She moved away and when he re-entered his car, he showed her what appeared to be pistol. She quickly left the area and he drove away. Despite her fear, she was able to take a photo of his vehicle.

The victim told police that she does not know the suspect, but he has spoken or attempted to speak with her several times.

Kent Police immediately began to look for the suspect, a 31-year-old Covington man. They located him in his car on June 11 at about 8 p.m. They stopped his vehicle and arrested him for Assault in the 1st Degree and Felony Harassment, (stalking). The suspect’s Jeep was impounded, and a search warrant is being requested to search inside.

“We are very thankful that the victim had the bravery to snap a photo of the vehicle which was instrumental in finding the suspect,” police said.

Kent Police Violent Crimes Detectives are continuing to investigate and gather evidence.

“Kent PD wants to remind everyone that if you are a victim of a crime, but especially a violent crime, please call 911 and ask for help,” police added. “It is not uncommon for suspects to threaten victims to keep them quiet. There are resources for you regardless of your situation. Please call 911 for help.

“If you do not speak English, you can call 911 and state your language to the call receiver. They will be able to get an interpreter online.”