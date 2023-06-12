WANTED: Cajun Fest Volunteers!

The Kent Downtown Partnership invites all to be a part of the 2023 Cajun Fest, a celebration of vibrant Louisiana culture, delicious Cajun cuisine, lively music and dance.

This great annual event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2023, from 2 – 7 p.m.

This festival promises to be an exciting and unforgettable experience, and we would be honored to have you as a volunteer.

You’ll be part of making this event a resounding success. Whether you’re assisting with event setup, helping with vendors, guiding attendees, or contributing in any other way, your support will contribute to the overall festive atmosphere.

No prior experience is required, as we will provide all necessary guidance. Volunteering will not only allow you to contribute to the community but also provides an opportunity to make new connections and friends.

We value your time and commitment, and as a token of appreciation, all volunteers will receive:

A volunteer t-shirt

Refreshments during your shift

Invitation to a volunteer appreciation event later in the year.

“We sincerely hope you can join us in making the Cajun Fest a remarkable event. We greatly appreciate your support. Laissez les bons temps rouler!”