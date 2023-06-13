On Monday, June 12, 2023 at about 5:39 p.m., Kent Police Officers responded to the area in the 23600 block of 104th Ave SE in response to a 911 call of a shooting.

Police say that Officers arrived quickly, and located one victim who had been shot while seated in a vehicle.

The victim received medical aid at the scene, and was transported to a local hospital.

No additional victims were located.

Roads were closed in the area for a while as Kent Police Violent Crimes Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information about the incident, call the KPD tipline @ 253-852-2121 or leave a tip at [email protected].

If you have suspect information or a time sensitive tip, please call 911 and ask to speak to an Officer.