This past Friday, June 9, 2023, Police Officers across the nation ran with Special Olympics torches to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics athletes.

The Kent Police Torch running team met up on Pacific Highway South to accept the southbound torch from Des Moines Police, and ran it to Federal Way for the next pass off.

“Kent PD has been participating in Special Olympics fundraisers for as long as most of our oldest members of the department have served in Kent,” police said. “We have done Tip a Cop, (ever seen a fully uniformed Officer wait on your table @ Red Robin?) sold programs at sporting events (Go Mariners), and have provided runners for our leg of the cross state Torch run.”

“Special Olympics athletes are committed, inspiring, and some of the best athletes we know. We are both proud and humbled to showcase and support them.”

“Thank you to this year’s runners, and protection cars….”

Runners:

Sergeants Chapman & Tung

Code Enforcement Officer Farr

K9 Handler Robinson

Biker:

Commander O’Reilly

Protection cars for runners:

Officers Steiner and Litke

Learn more about Special Olympics: https://specialolympicswashington.org/

Learn more about Law Enforcement’s support of Special Olympics and the Torch run: https://letr.org/

Below are photos courtesy Kent P.D.: