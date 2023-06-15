The King County Medical Examiners Office has released the identity of the victim of a fatal shooting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Kent Station AMC 14 Theater – Abubakar Ahmed, 19, of Tukwila, died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

According to KOMO News, Ahmed was a student at Green River Community College, and was working towards a Cybersecurity and Networking degree.

This is considered a homicide, and Kent Police said the suspect was described as a “dark skinned male about 5’11” wearing a ski mask.”

As we previously reported, early Tuesday morning at about 12:19 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the AMC Kent Station 14 Theater at 425 Ramsey Way, in response to multiple 911 calls of a shooting that had occurred inside.

Police say that Officers arrived within a minute of dispatch and observed a crowd of patrons exiting the theater. They were waved over to the south entrance where they located one victim just inside the doors.

The victim had an obvious wound to his chest area and was receiving CPR from one of his friends.

But sadly, despite lifesaving efforts, the man did not survive his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident or what led up to the shooting, please contact the Kent Police Department:

Kent PD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

[email protected]

If your tip is time sensitive, please call 911 and reference case #23-7685